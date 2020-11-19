Food security: River Basin graduates, empowers young farmers

Twenty-six young farmers from Kwara and Kogi States have been empowered after graduating from the federal government graduate youth empowerment scheme of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), Ilorin.

The programme which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was designed to train and empower youth to be self-reliant and meet the nation’s need in food sufficiency.

The youths, comprising males and females, trained in poultry, fish farming, horticulture and crop farming, were empowered with 50-day old chicks each, two bags of broiler starter and finisher feeds with relevant medications.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the premises of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, the managing director of the agency, Engineer Saheed Adeniyi Aremu, said that 26 out of over 2,000 applicants for the programme were selected due to insufficient resources.

He said, though the number was an improvement from the 15 participants graduated last year, the basin was targeting 100 participants at a go.

He called on members of the National Assembly to consider sponsoring members of their constituencies for the scheme as parts of their constituency projects.

“Our borders are closed, we need to look inward to see how we can develop our economy and shift from an oil-based economy to agriculture and it is only from farming that we can achieve that,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…