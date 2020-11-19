UMCC celebrates 25 years of excellence, principal says school unique for girls

THE Principal of United Missionary Comprehensive College (UMCC), Molete, Ibadan, Mrs Anne Adekunle, has said UMCC is a unique institution for girls, promoting child education in Nigeria.

Mrs Adekunle made the declaration on Monday, November 16, during the biannual Festival of Arts and Science and Culture, which preceded the Founders’ Day celebration held on the school hall.

She said the biannual Festival of Arts and Science and Culture is celebrated every two years, “so every student that happens to be here during that time is celebrated because we believe that it’s necessary for them, at least once in a while to know more about their culture, their cultural backgrounds, not only in the arts or science aspects—everything. “

She noted that UMCC’s students were not only taught formal education but also informal moral education to make them good mothers and good wives, thus maintaining a culture of an all-encompassing programme for students.

Speaking on the brilliant performance by students of the school in the recently released results by the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), Mrs Adekunle said, “I think it’s the knowledge that we impart to students here; we make them to be self-confident and so they are able to go through any exam without any help or malpractice, and pass their exams on their own. And so that’s how we are producing outstanding students.”

The principal expressed appreciation to teachers and other members of staff of the school for their cooperation, and for formal and informal knowledge they were imparting to the students to make them to be outstanding and disciplined students.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, the Vice Principal, Mrs Iyabo Ilori-Oladele said, ”It’s a privilege to be the vice principal of this school this time around. When this school was a teaching training college founded 1928, I came as a student in 1976 and passed out in 1979. And I was the national secretary until I got this appointment. We are proud of our performance, and the results of our students speak for us. We have virtues and the virtues are still being sustained.”

President of United Missionary College Old Students Association (UMCOSA), an octogenarian, Olori E. E. Andu, while speaking, said “the school had nurtured very worthy Christian mothers and families all over Nigeria, so the Lord has done great things, and that’s why we are still around to celebrate today.”

In his sermon during the anniversary thanksgiving service on the theme “A New Thing (Isaiah 43: 19), Venerable Niyi Woranola said, “A new thing requires favour. When God works in your favour every obstacle will be removed,” adding that “ God removes every limitation when new things are about to happen.”

Present at the thanksgiving anniversary were former provost of Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora, Professor Jacob Adewale, the PTA chairman, Dr Adekoya Owosibo, represented by his wife, Mrs Oluwakemi Owosibo, Treasurer of the board of UMCC, Mr Kehinde Winjobi; Very Reverend Solomon O. Ogunyebo; Women Leader of the People’s Democratic Party, Mrs Ayo Olanrewaju, who represented Adetola Adedibu an old student of UMCC, teachers, non-teaching staff as well as current and old students of the school.

