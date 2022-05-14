Food security: Pay attention to farmers needs, agribusiness firm appeals to Oyo govt

The General Managing Director of an agro-allied company, OOK Group, Omolara Svensson has appealed to the Oyo State government to pay attention to the needs of farmers in the state.

Svensson noted that to promote the agricultural sector of the state, the state governor Mr Seyi Makinde must pay attention to the needs of the real farmers in the state.

She said this on Friday during a press conference held at her office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

She stated that though she is aware of the state governor‘s love for agriculture the state government needed to do more for farmers.

She added that if the agricultural sector is being paid attention to, the rate of unemployment will be drastically reduced.

She added that youths would not have a reason to be desperate to travel out or engage in fraudulent practices or go into prostitution.





She lamented that farmers sought loans from microfinance banks for an amount as low as N18,000, adding that if farmers are given support there would not be a need to seek such loan.

Svensson stated that OOK Group, a leading exporter of agricultural produce in Nigeria, also birthed OOK Commodities and services /Agroallied, OOK Agribusiness Academy, OOK Hospitality, OOK Media and Production, OOK Estate and Investment Ltd, OOK Integrated technology.

She further added that in its bid to contribute to the growth of farmers, the organisation set up an agribusiness academy in Ibadan.

According to her, the academy is aimed at redirecting the African populace to the wealth and opportunities in Agribusiness.

She added that the participants will undergo four-term yearly with a focus on land preparation, cultivation, harvesting and pre cultivation respectively.

She said “OOK Group Nigeria limited as an agro-allied company with several years of experience and remarkable steady growth in the industry is strategically positioned and poised to meet the growing needs of its wide range of customers both home and abroad. With already attained expertise in production, packaging and exportation of agricultural produce including maize, soy, cashew and more.”