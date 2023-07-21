The Federal government assisted International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), on Friday flagged off the distribution of inputs for Rice and Cassava farmers in Taraba

Mr. Irrimia Musa, the programme state coordinator, noted during the exercise in Jalingo that the idea was to improve the lives of the poor farmers and boost food production against the impending hunger being threatened by fuel subsidy remover and the general insecurity in Nigeria.

Musa disclosed that 551 rice and Cassava farmers across 8 participating local governments of Taraba are to benefit from the gesture.

“The flag off of the 2023 Wet-Season inputs support for Rice and Cassava Production is to help boost food production and tackle the impending hunger that is being threatened by the general insecurity and Fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria.

“Benefiting farmers in 8 participating local governments of Ardo-kola, Bali, Donga, Gassol, Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Takum, and Wukari would be supported with inputs for 1 or 2 hectares in consonance to their submitted and approved business

plans.

“The benefiting farmers will pay 50% of the total cost of inputs allocated to, while the Programme pays the balance of 50%, known as the Matching Grant Model.

“A total of 551 farmers are to be supported across the 8 participating local governments to boost rice and Cassava production,” The programme coordinator explained.

Meanwhile, Prof. Nicholas Oliver, Taraba state Commissioner for Agriculture and food security, assured that the government of Governor Agbu Kefas would give her needed support for IFAD- VCDP to succeed in the state.

The commissioner, while commending the FG/IFAD for the idea, he appealed to the benefiting farmers to utilize the inputs to achieve the desired result

Also, Hajiya Adama Abubakar And Nemsiu Bako, some of the benefiting farmers who spoke, promised to use the inputs for the purpose they were meant for.