Doctors under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, have blamed the Federal government for ongoing strike action saying the employment of 77 doctors without provision for payment of salary in the reality of Nigeria’s economy had left them hopeless.

President of Association of Resident Doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Abiodun Ogundipe, speaking in his office, said 250 staff were employed, inclusive of 77 doctors since May, who were yet to be on the Federal government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform and without any hope of money to care for their families or money even come to work.

According to Dr Ogundipe, “Considering the economic reality of things, people that are earning salaries now are not finding it funny making ends meet, how much more those that do not have pay or hope of getting something in the nearest future. That is why we are concerned and we felt that injury to one is injury to all.

“Also, what they are claiming is that if people resign, they should be replaced immediately. But that can only be possible if all the bureaucracy with employment like the one now at the UCH, Ibadan is removed. If they had done it, we would not be having this local issue. That is what is hitting hard at us right now.”

Dr Ogundipe decried Federal Government reneging on other demands, including the implementation of minimum of 200 percent increment in the CONMESS salary structure and upward review of the associated allowances, as well as the payment of salary arrears and new hazard allowance to some of NARD members.

According to him, “With the reality of things, even the 200 percent increase in salary is nothing; it is still supposed to be jagged up further. As it is now, a doctor is earning what he used to earn as of 2009; so we are living in the past, which is very sad.

“That is why doctors are leaving the country for greener pastures because these other countries have packages that seem more appealing to them. That is why people are leaving. Also, we need to remove all the bureaucracy, so that once a person resigns; there can be an immediate replacement.”

Dr Abiodun Adeoye, the hospital’s Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, in a response on the strike, said that the hospital is making efforts to keep the emergency corridors open, including the Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency Unit and Otunba Tunwase Children’s emergency ward open.

He stated; “The hospital consultants are working, the house officers are not on strike, also supernumerary doctors, which are resident doctors from other institutions on training at the hospitals are also at work”.

During a visit to the hospital, the Medical Outpatients said the neurology clinic was held today and new patients, including the old ones that came in early, were attended to by the consultants.

Also, at the Otunba Tunwase Children’s emergency ward, three babies were on admission, including one that had been infused with blood. In addition, West 2 ward also had over 80 percent bed occupancy.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE