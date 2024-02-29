Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu on Thursday urged the relevant authorities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise the rehabilitation of the roads connecting the farms and the markets to enable farmers to conveniently convey their farm produce.

Kalu gave the charge the debate on the motion titled: ‘Urgent need for Government to prevent food scarcity and shortage ahead of the next farming season’ sponsored by Hon Chike Okafor.

Deputy Speaker added that good security was embedded in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, urging all hands to be on deck to make it a reality.

He commended the federal government for its policies on agriculture, stressing that the Ministry of Agriculture should be empowered to do more.

Kalu hailed Nigerians for their resilience amid daunting economic challenges, saying that they are hardworking people.

He assured that the country will overcome its current economic problems.

“I’m supporting this motion because it’s in line with what Mr President saw when he brought out the renewed Hope agenda that prioritises food security. Federal Government is working hard but more need to be done. The Ministry of Agriculture should be more empowered to do more.

“Where we need infrastructure most especially are on the farm roads, that’s where we need the ministry of Works to look at.

“Let them see how to connect the farm roads to the markets. The road leading to the markets and the farms are so bad. So, beyond insecurity, there’s a need for infrastructure to connect the markets to the farms.

“Something must be done in that direction. While we look at other needs of the country, I encourage governors to also prioritize their policies and mechanisms so that what the President is doing at the federal level, will be felt also at the local level.

“If there’s any need for subsidy, it’s to subsidize these farm inputs and everything that has to do with farming. We are hardworking people in Nigeria, we have been declared as the happiest people in the world because we can absorb hardship and keep moving. The governors, we urge you to prioritize the issue of agriculture,” Kalu said.