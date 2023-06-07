A food company, Eden Group through its initiative, e-moringa food and logistics has entered into partnership with the Abuja Cooperative Federation to make its food products more affordable for Nigerians.

Using a cooperative model, the partnership is aimed at delivering installment payment system for a period of five months for food items that cost N55,000 in package.

The project which is tagged: “Operation Feed the Nation” is targeted at serving both civil servants and private individuals with a registered membership of cooperative society across the nation and helping them achieve zero hunger objectives.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during a visit to the secretariat of Abuja Cooperative Federation, the Chief Executive Officer of Eden Group, Dr Michael Ashimashiga noted that the packaged product and services will go far to reduce the effect of high cost of food on vulnerable persons in the country in the era of financial burden occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

He said the cooperative will pay 20 percent of the total cost of the food items while individual pays the balance of 80 percent for the period of five months.

Ashimashiga said: “This product is to help and then liaise with this cooperative that we have paid a working visit to them to show them our products and services so that they can in turn, reach out to all the cooperative, who are recognised units in every sector and take some of these products given to the staff or registered members and then they pay for them gradually”.

The President, Abuja Cooperative Federation, Emmanuel Atama in his remarks, assured the group of his commitment to buy into the initiative.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…