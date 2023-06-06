As part of efforts to ameliorate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the vice chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fasina, has procured a 60-seater bus to convey staff members to and from the institution.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the university, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, the bus arrived the university on Tuesday.

Members of staff in their tens trooped out to sing the praises of the ‘People’s Vice Chancellor’, describing his administration as the best to have happened to FUOYE in its 12-year existence.

They lauded Fasina’s administration for having never let them down since it came on board about two years ago, with several monumental projects initiated and completed across the campus.

While taking turns to take photographs with the 60-seater bus, workers freely discussed how Fasina had prioritized their welfare since he assumed office.

They said: “The VC has changed the face of leadership in FUOYE going by his giant strides, from initiated and completed projects to workers’ welfare with his mantra of ‘ motivate to innovate’.

“There is no doubt that his administration with its open-door policy is the best to have happened to FUOYE in recent times.

“Prof. Fasina has no doubt registered his name in gold as the best administrator, who always feels the pulse of his workers.”

“FUOYE’s staff are not different from other Nigerians who are battling with the severe effects of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“But before we could complain, Prof. Fasina delivered to us a brand new bus to cushion the effects and complement the existing buses.

“We are happy because Prof Fasina has not deviated from his mantra of ‘motivate to innovate’, always ensuring that the staff deserve the best.





“We are happy for this gesture. God bless you sir.”