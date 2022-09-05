FMDQ Exchange admits the Accelerex SPV Plc’s N2.28bn Bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover, has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Accelerex SPV PLC N2.28 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N20.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme. These is in continuance to be the preferred destination for issuers seeking to raise capital via the debt markets. Through its first-class Securities Admission Service, FMDQ Exchange facilitates capital formation by delivering an efficient, cost-effective and timely securities admission process for debt securities such as bonds, funds, and commercial papers, among others. Accelerex SPV PLC is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Global Accelerex Limited to raise capital from the debt markets through the listing of debt securities. Global Accelerex Limited is a provider of electronic payment and business management solutions in Nigeria and is certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Payment Terminal Service Provider and Payment Solution Service Provider, to deliver innovative technology solutions in a secure and reliable manner to businesses and consumers across channels. The proceeds generated from the Accelerex SPV PLC Series 1 Bond, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited and Renaissance Securities Limited – all Registration Member of the Exchange, will be used by the Issuer to fund the purchase of terminals across Nigeria and offset the costs of the Company’s capital expenditure, amongst others. In support of its mandate to align the Nigerian debt markets with international best practices and standards, FMDQ Exchange noted that it would continue to provide a dynamic and innovative platform for capital formation, offering institutions the support required to impact their businesses, sectors and the overall economy. FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (“FMI”) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE