The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has launched 180 housing units in Anambra State

Tribune Online gathered that the housing project located at Nkwele Ezunaka by Hillview Estate was developed in collaboration with the Nigeria Organised Labour.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Kingsley Chukwuma, Executive Director, Business Development and Portfolio Management, FMBN disclosed that the project was conceived under the FMBN, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) National Affordable Housing Delivery Programme (NAHDEP) for Nigerian workers.

He recalled that the journey towards the day’s remarkable occasion started some years back as part of the Bank’s corporate strategy of building productive synergies with critical stakeholders to boost the provision of affordable housing in Nigeria.

He said that in pursuance of that vision, a Joint Implementation Committee was set up involving the four bodies to come up with a concept for the development and delivery of affordable housing to Nigerian workers disclosing that such projects are replicated in Abia, FCT and Jigawa.

He said the project constructed by Master Holdings Ltd, developed under phase 2 of the collaboration, consists of 180 housing units comprising 120 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 60 units of 3-bedroom fully detached bungalows at 7 million and 8 million respectively.

“This project is estimated to generate over 2160 direct and indirect jobs at a conservative rate of 12 jobs per housing unit over the construction period. The Estate is fully serviced with basic infrastructure including internal road network /drainages, electricity and water to create a conducive and liveable environment. The houses have also been designed to align with local peculiarities while keeping an eye on affordability.

“By this endeavour, we are not only reducing the housing deficit in the country, but we are also creating jobs and tackling unemployment. Our different categories of services are designed to ensure access to homeownership for Nigerians, the FMBN remains the only institution offering affordable mortgages to Nigerians at less than 10% interest rate through products like the individual NHF loan, Individual NHF Constriction Loan, Home Renovation Loan, the Rent –to-Own-product and the Cooperative Housing Development Loan” he said.

The State Governor, Charles Soludo represented by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi lauded the initiative and also reiterated the commitment of his administration to partnering with relevant agencies to not only make housing available but also other major basic infrastructure for the people.

