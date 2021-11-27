Flying Emirates to resume flights in Nigeria as FG lifts ban

Emirates Airlines will resume flights in Nigeria as the Federal government has lifted the ban placed on the airline some months ago.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said at the weekend that the government had lifted a ban previously placed on the airline.

According to a statement by James Odaudu, the suspension of the ban came after serious negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates Airlines’ home country.

The statement said the Minister of Aviation who was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Incidence Manager of Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Muktar Mohammed told newsmen that UAE has also removed all travel restrictions on Nigerians.

The Nigerian government had previously barred Emirates from flying into Nigeria over discriminatory policies on Nigerians as regards COVID-19 protocols by the UAE. He however disclosed that the lifting of the ban was without conditions.

“Today we received communication from UAE removing some of the conditions of travel of which we had concerns about. Having done so, we feel we should lift the ban on the suspension of Emirates Airline” he said.

Sirika explained that all the impediments on Emirates have been lifted and that the airline can now operate in Nigeria.

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema noted that the Nigerian Government recognises that the United Arab Emirates has a responsibility to protect the lives of her citizens thus whatever measures that they had taken was for the interest of her citizens.

He said the negotiation that led to the renewed relationship was a balanced one and that it was a win-win for both countries.

Also speaking, the National Incidence Manager of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Muktar Mohammed commended the leadership provided by members of the Committee in ensuring the resolution of the impasse between the two countries.

