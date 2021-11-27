Anambra poll: Andy Uba accuses INEC of frustrating his decision to go to court

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba has accused the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji of plans to frustrate his attempt to go to court over the election result.

Uba had two days after the announcement of the election result told his supporters to calm down, as he was heading to court to retrieve the mandate given to him.

However, three weeks after the election, it gathered that Uba was yet to approach the governorship election petition tribunal to file a case as vowed.

But the Deputy Director of media and publicity in the Uba campaign organisation, Comrade Ikechukwu Onyia has said the the INEC REC in Anambra is part of the delay.

In a letter forwarded to the REC and made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Saturday, Onyia said the REC was yet to provide the candidate with the certified true copy of the Anambra State governorship election result.

Onyia in the letter wrote: “Sir, Is becoming worrisome and obvious that your attitude towards this issue of releasing certified copies of the election results to the eligible candidates after due applications for same amount to an act of sabotage.

“Your action is capable of constituting threat to the security of the state. Note if we did not have certified copies of these results and other relevant forms before the close of work today we will be left with no options than to seek redress at the appropriate authority,” Onyia wrote.

The letter was also copied to the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 13, the Anambra State Police commissioner, and the Director of DSS in the state.

Onyia further said that the refusal of the INEC REC to release the result to the party is suspicious, and they suspect that he plans to truncate Uba’s decision to contest the result of the election.

Onyia provided evidence of the Andy Uba campaign organisation having applied severally for the certified copy of the election result, without answer from the REC.

Tribune Online learnt that Senator Uba has been under pressure from highly placed Anambra indigenes to drop his decision to go to court and accept the victory of former Central Bank Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, a plea he has long rejected.

