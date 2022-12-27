Flooding: FG, IFAD support Nasarawa farmers with fequipment

In a bid to cushion the effect of the recent flooding which washed away many farmlands in Nasarawa state, the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, has distributed farming inputs and equipment to 107 farmers in the state.

Speaking during the ceremony in Lafia recently, the Acting National Programme Coordinator of FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, Fatima Aliyu, said the gesture is to ensure food security across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Aliyu, who was represented by Safiriyu Alabi, added that the initiative is aimed at alleviating the pains and suffering of the farmers who were heavily affected by the flooding.

She said, “I am delighted to be at the special occasion of the flag-off of distribution of agro-inputs and equipment to our farmers who were affected by the devastating effects of this year’s floods.

“Let me sincerely commiserate with the government and good people of Nasarawa state on the loss of lives, properties, and livelihoods to the floods.

“We believe that this support by the FGN/IFAD VCDP will go a long way in alleviating the adverse effects of the floods, and assisting our farmers to recover from their losses and restore their livelihoods.”

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Nuhu Oshafu, while calling on the beneficiaries to utilise the inputs to achieve the best results in line with the objectives of the grant, commended the FG and IFAD for initiating the programme.

“During the last rainiy season, many farmers across different parts of Nasarawa state suffered grave setbacks caused by flood. Therefore, the flood recovery strategy support grant will in many ways help our flood victims to recover from their loses,” Oshafu added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Acting Programme Coordinator of FGN/IFAD VCDP in the state, Rifkatu Jatau, said only farmers from the benefiting LGAs of Lafia, Doma, Wamba, Nasarawa and Karu will receive the grant.

She mentioned the inputs and equipment to include 4,240 kg of rice seeds (Faro 44), 636 bags of fertilisers, 212 litres of selective and non-selective herbicides and 40 water-pumps.

One of the farmers who spoke on behalf of the others, Danlami Akila, thanked the FG and IFAD for supporting them with the farming inputs and promised to use them judiciously.