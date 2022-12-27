Niger Delta youths, women receive support to start agribusiness

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has embarked on the capacity building and empowerment of 77 youths and women agro entrepreneurs from states in the Niger Delta to strengthen their ability to own profitable agribusinesses projects.

The skill acquisition training, which was conducted by Amzik Integrated Nigeria Limited and Real Yem Opa Consulting Limited, brought together experts and practitioners in fishery and other agribusinesses.The 10-day intensive capacity building training was aimed at enabling the participants to own and operate agribusinesses that is capable of increasing their financial stability and sustaining income generation.

The focus of the skill acquisition on fishery and other business areas became necessary following the potentials to empower women and youth in Niger-Delta states to generate income for the participants.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Olufunsho Adebiyi, while declaring the training open, noted that the aim was to empower the youths, reduce restlessness and promote peace for rapid socio-economic development in the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

He said the capacity-building workshop was a key component of the ministry’s drive to create the enabling environment for the unemployed young people and women not to earn a living alone but also to be employers of labour.

The Permanent Secretary said women and youth constitute the important segments of the population that drive the country’s economy.

Adebiyi urged the participants to take advantage of the training to equip themselves with the training modules and acquire the necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies needed in fishery and aquaculture.

He however, appealed to the participants to utilize the empowerment packages the ministry has provided for them adding that only then will the task of building their economic development be made easier.

The participants were exposed to various techniques of the fishery, partnership and cooperative options in fishery, farm security, value chain in fishery, fish farming, crustacean, and aquatic plants, basic record keeping in fishery businesses, sources of funds and their management, among others.

The representative of Real Yem Consulting, Dr. Yemi Odebunmi Oluwasegun in his closing remarks, said the ministry considered the firm worthy to deliver the required skills and knowledge following a thorough and competitive procurement process.

He stated that the modules were specifically designed and packaged to deliver the needed skills that the women and youth need to be employers of labour.

The Managing Consultant of Amzik Integrated Limited, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Zik-Rullahi while speaking, encouraged the participants to utilize and apply the skills and knowledge gained in their various businesses.

Dr Zik-Rullahi challenged the participant to step down the knowledge they have acquired for the benefit of those yet to be captured by the ministry.

The Managing consultant of the Amzik Integrated further appealed to the trainees to deploy the knowledge and skill acquired in the event appropriately so that money spent on the training will never be wasted.

He however, appealed to the Federal Government to increase the budget of the ministry to enable it strengthen the capacity of young people and women in the region.