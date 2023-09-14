In an effort to curb incidents of flooding, the Ekiti state government has issued a warning to residents of the state, cautioning them against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which may result in arrest and prosecution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Chief Tosin Aluko, made this announcement during a recent tour of areas affected by floods in Oja’ba and the Central Mosque in Ado-Ekiti. She expressed concern over the way citizens, especially in the state capital, were disposing of their refuse in drainages and on roads.

She explained that the government has been actively dredging waterways and drainages in the state over the past few weeks to prevent flooding.

Aluko emphasised the importance of citizens supporting these efforts by properly disposing of their waste.

The Commissioner expressed her disapproval of the increasing practice of littering road medians in Ado-Ekiti with refuse and stated that citizens should be prepared to pay for officials from the Ministry of Environment to collect their waste rather than dumping it on roadsides.

Aluko reiterated the government’s commitment, under the administration of Biodun Oyebanji, to the welfare and well-being of the people through various plans and policies. She also extended her sympathies to residents affected by the floods.

She listed the areas where the government has conducted dredging and desiltation activities, including Orere River Course, Oreremope Community, Behind Obasanjo Estate, Along Ikere/Ado Ekiti Road, Olaoluwa, Omisanjana, Ureje, Olaoluwa, and Alasia Community in Ado Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic Road/ABUAD culverts to the Emirin intercept of Elemi.

Other areas of intervention include Bashiri-Olohunda-Crownbiz/Aayemi/Balemo Onola; Afao Road-Oshodi-Ado Poly Bridge/Intercept, Ado Ekiti; Omisanjana-Ile-Abiye-Egbewa, Sadiat Hotel Junction, Ado Ekiti; Egbewa Junction-Baptist Secondary School, Ado Ekiti; Aso Rock Relaxation, Tosin Aluko Garage, Omolayo Standard Press, Ado Ekiti, as well as Bisi Egbeyemi/Tope Alabi Road, Ado Ekiti, and the Police Station, New Iyin Road-Se Alabi Junction, and NTA Road, House of Assembly Junction, Ado Ekiti.

Highlighting the adverse effects of blocking waterways with refuse or buildings, Aluko mentioned that it not only leads to flooding but also contaminates groundwater and soil due to chemicals and non-biodegradable materials in the waste.

Additionally, it spreads weeds and pests, negatively impacting agriculture, wildlife, and the environment.

Aluko concluded by stating, “We have been going around in the last few days to sensitise our people on the need for them to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse; it is dangerous for our environment.





We will be tough on people dumping this refuse and possibly arrest anyone caught in the process because it is not good for the state and our health.”

