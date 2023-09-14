Police in Benue State arraigned a 20-year-old man, Aondoaseer Agbadu, at Magistrate Court on Thursday over conspiracy and procurement of organ harvesting.

Agbadu and others were reported to have deceived a 17-year-old, Terungwa Swati to Abuja, where one of his kidneys was harvested without his consent or that of his parents.

Other accused were said to have fled when the father of the victim reported the case at Aliade police station in the Gwer East local government area of the state.

When the case was mentioned on Thursday at Magistrate Court, Makurdi, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Ato, told the court that one Alexander Swati of the opposite Benue Internal Revenue Service office, Aliade, reported a case at the police station on August 27.

He said that the case was later transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Aliade, to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, via letter No. AR: 3100/BNS/AL/VOL.4/258, dated August 30th.

The prosecutor added that sometime in April 2023, one Aondoaseer Agbadu of opposite Union Bank, Aliade, criminally conspired with others now at large, deceived, and took his 17-year-old son, Terungwa Swati, to Abuja.

He explained that while in Abuja, they operated on Terungwa, harvested one of his kidneys, and sold it to another person without his consent or that of his son.

The Prosecutor said during the police investigation, Aondoaseer Agbadu was arrested for committing the crime, while others are still at large.

He said the accused contravened Sections 27 and 20 (1), (2), and (3) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

He said the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested additional time to complete it.

However, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.





The Magistrate, Mr. Taribo Atta, remanded the accused at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned the case to October 23rd for further mention.

