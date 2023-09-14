Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin has identified two housemates she likes in the ‘All Stars’ edition.

Doyin, during her media rounds on Thursday, tipped Illebaye and Ceec for the N120 million grand prize.

She also said she had no strategy going to the house adding that “I quite knew I wouldn’t win the grand prize”.

Doyin was evicted on Sunday alongside Kim Oprah after polling the lowest votes each.

