Flooding: 5 killed,1000 families displaced in Bauchi communities 

As heavy downpour continues to ravage Bauchi State as forecast by NIMET, five people have been confirmed dead when a canoe travelling across river Jama’are capsized while over 1,000 families were displaced, 60,000 hectares of farmlands washed away while over 5000 houses pulled down in Jama’are local government area of the state.

The disclosure was made by the member representing Jama’are Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Saleh Muhammad who was speaking on the matter during Wednesday’s plenary.

The member, therefore, called for the state government to urgently come to the aid of the victims because according to him, the displaced families are now taking shelter in schools, government buildings, Mosques, Churches and neighbouring villages, while various crops worth several millions of Naira were destroyed.

According to him, “Jama’are town and its surrounding villages had been hit by a very devastating flood that rendered several people homeless. The flood is estimated to have destroyed over 5000 houses and displaced about 1,000 families”.

He added that “It also ravaged more than 60,000 hectares of farmlands and destroyed farm produce estimated at several hundreds of millions of Naira.

“The displaced persons are currently seeking shelter at public schools, government buildings, Mosques, Churches and neighbouring villages in Yola, Dakodako, Gongo, Gilar, Sabongari, Jogayel, Jabbori, Bodinga, Guda, among others”.

Saleh Muhammad added that “Jama’are Local Government Area has been experiencing annual flooding during the rainy season; the town is vulnerable due to the presence of a river in the area”.





The lawmaker said the recent flood endangered the lives of humans and animals with other effects like outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and malaria. He urged the House to resolve that the State Government should come to the aid of the people of Jama’are Constituency who are grossly affected by flood incidents by providing relief materials.