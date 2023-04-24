Heavy downpours lasting several hours on Monday resulted in the submergence of over 300 houses and business premises in Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State.

Reports from the Nigerian Tribune indicate that the Mayo-Gwoi, Magami, and mile (6) bypass river banks, which host several residential and business structures, suffered the most extensive damages.

The unfortunate incident led to the destruction of properties and animals worth millions of naira.

According to Mr Joshua Musa, a victim of the incident, he and his neighbour had to relocate to a safer area due to the severity of the flood.

“The flood destroyed everything we had, and we had to evacuate our residence to a safer area,” he lamented.

At the time of this report, the Taraba State Government and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have not issued an official statement regarding the unfortunate development.

