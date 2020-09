Flood: Jigawa clears 150km river blocked by typer grass, constructs 27km drainage

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar said his government has cleared a 150-kilometre river blocked by typer grass and constructed 27-kilometre-long drainage for flood prevention and control.

The governor made the disclosure while commenting on his administration efforts on averting flooding and other environmental challenges.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar said his administration also cleared 150 of typer grass in 15 communities within 13 local government areas along Hadejia/Kamadugu river where serious flooding destroys lives and farm produces every year.

According to him, “since assumption till now, we produced and distributed 10 million assorted seedlings and established a thirty-kilometre shelter belt to address soil erosion and desert encroachment.”

He stated further that “additional one kilometre of shelterbelt will be established in four desertification frontline local government areas on the Nigerian/Niger republic border.”

Abubakar maintained that “to address the improvement of farming, valued change addition as well as establishment of agro-allied industries, trees have to be planted for a sustainable environment.”

