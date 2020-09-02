Delta SEEFOR provides 9,515 jobs for youths in seven years

9,515 direct employment has been provided for youths in Delta State by the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) in its Labour Small Public Works, since the project started seven years ago.

The figure exceeded the target of 8,736 set by the World Bank, Project Coordinator of SEEFOR in the state, Frank Apaokwu has said.

SEEFOR is a World Bank/European Union intervention partnership programme with some states in the Niger Delta region which is winding up in September after seven years of working in communities within the region

Speaking after a tour to some of its projects in the central senatorial district of the state, the coordinator said SEEFOR has carried out 106 road construction and rehabilitation and drainage projects across the three senatorial districts, adding that 160 waste management contracts were implemented through the Private Sector Participants (PSPs) model.

He said a total of 14,954 beneficiaries were trained in technical, vocational and agricultural skills as against the 7,900 target set by the World Bank.

According to him, the successes were achieved under the project’s component of Youth Employment through Small Public Works and Access to Socio-Economic Services.

He said SEEFOR also recorded strides in the Public Financial Management Reforms component, with reforms in the fiscal policy of the state and local government councils to meet global best financial practices.

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Gbe assured workers in the SEEFOR project that they should not entertain fears of being thrown out of job since the project was winding up.

He commended SEEFOR for its intervention in various sectors of the state, even as he thanked the donor agencies for their gesture.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…