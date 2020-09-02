2021: Ekwunife, Etiaba, 10 others jostling for Anambra PDP guber ticket

The Anambra State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said about twelve members of the party have indicated interest to contest for the ticket of the party for the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Nwobu disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka during an interactive session with newsmen.

He explained that the party has promised a level playing field for all the aspirants.

He listed the aspirants who have notified their intention to run on the platform of the party to include Ike Oligbo, Harry Oranezi, Ifedi Okwenna, Emeka Azubogu, Valentine Ozigbo and Godwin Maduka.

Others are Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo, Emeka Etiaba, Godwin Ezeemo, Chuma Nzeribe and Ugochukwu Okeke.

Nwobu added that only a free and fair primary election will quell the agitations that have always trailed governorship contests in the party, saying that if the right candidate emerges, other aspirants will realise the need to give their support.

He said part of the assurance the aspirants have gotten from the party is a commitment to hold a transparent primary election, stressing that each of the aspirants who have made their intention known already has been given a list of the statutory delegates to the primary election.

“We have given delegates’ lists to all persons who are running for governor in Anambra State on our platform.

“This has never happened before. We are bent on ensuring that the right person who is elected by the people wins the ticket of the party for the election.

“My name has been associated with a lot of aspirants, but the truth is that I can not do much. The aspirants should go to the field and convince our party men. They already know who the delegates to the primary election are. Before now, the list is only produced a day or two to the election and usually compiled to favour one person or the other, but in this executive, we want to be fair to all.

“This executive does not have a paymaster and we do not pander to the whims and caprices of any paymaster. That is why we do not have money to do some of the things we should do in this party because money bags who usually throw money about are not comfortable with us because we are not ready to do their bidding,” he said.

