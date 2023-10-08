In its determination to alleviate the hardship people in rural communities are going through due to damages caused by flood on roads, the Federal Government has given approval for two out of the five locations affected by flood in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi State to be fixed immediately.

The disclosure was made by the Officer in charge of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Bauchi State, Engr. Nanpan Joroh while speaking to Journalists on Saturday.

According to him, “We are going to construct three cell box culverts and two cell box culverts at these locations while waiting for approval for the remaining three locations so that the roads will be motorable for the road users.

“With these two-cell and three-cell box culverts we are constructing here, will take care of the flow of water in this area and prevent the people as well as the road from flooding.”

While speaking on the 8 kilometres road rehabilitation in the Zadawa community, Joroh explained that the road which links many communities in the area is at 50 per cent completion.

He assured that the project which commenced in 2022 will be completed within the next one month.

Meanwhile, some residents of Aria and Zadawa communities in Zaki and Misau Local Government Areas of the state have commended the Federal Government for embarking on culverts, road reconstruction and rehabilitation.

They made the commendation on Saturday during a field project inspection by officials of FERMA, Bauchi State Office.

The two local government areas were among those affected by flood in the state and the federal government through FERMA had swung into action to address the damages caused by flood in the areas.

Speaking with newsmen in the Aria community, Malam Sama’ila Bako, the Community Head, said that the road which linked many LGAs and other neighbouring states was cut off by flood last year, subjecting farmers and traders to untold difficulties.

According to him, “During the flooding, we lost food and property that cannot be quantified but we are grateful now that FERMA is constructing a culvert that will stand the test of time and pave ways for water to move freely.”





Another resident, Shehu Mu’azu, explained that everything came to a standstill when the road was washed off.

He narrated, “Many people plying the road comes from different axis like Mai-gatari, Niger and Yobe states to the market but unfortunately when the rain came, the road collapsed.

“We are very grateful to the government for coming to our rescue, we are so overwhelmed and pray God bless and reward the government for coming to our aid,” he said.

In his contribution, Alhaji Mohammed Sakwa revealed that things became bad for businesses, farming and travelling to go on as usual, appreciated FERMA for embarking on the project.

Also speaking in the Zadawa community of Misau LGA, Tukur Abubakar recounted how the students, farmers, traders and herders used to be stranded for days anytime there was a downpour due to the deplorable condition of the road.

He thanked the federal government for finding it worthy to reconstruct the eight kilometres road, saying it would boost both the economic and academic endeavours of the people of the area.

