Prolong flash floods and landslides, in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region have killed five people, while four others remained missing.

Vietnam’s National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

According to the committee, in Lao Cai province, 13 houses had collapsed or were damaged due to Wednesday’s prolonged flash flood.

Nearly 150 hectares of farm produce and 61 fishing farms were destroyed.

A state of natural disaster emergency had been announced in the tourism spot of Sa Pa Town, Lao Cai province.

The total damage in the province was estimated over 255 billion Vietnamese dong, about (10.5 million dollars).

The floods and landslides have also destroyed nine houses, inundated nearly 30 hectares of rice and vegetable fields in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces.

However, northern mountainous and midland localities are expected to see more rains in the coming days, the committee said on Thursday with a warning on rising river water levels.

The flash floods and landslides occurred in low-lying areas.

The northern mountainous localities were asked to keep a close watch on weather conditions and evacuate residents from disaster-prone areas to safer places.

Meanwhile, forces were sent to the dangerous sites to ensure the safety of residents and vehicles.





According to the General Statistics Office, natural disasters have left 79 people dead or missing and 91 others injured in Vietnam in the first eight months of this year.

The disasters have caused economic loss of over two trillion Vietnamese dong, about (82 million dollars) from January to August, down 64.8 per cent year on year.

