Five workplace ethics to be an outstanding worker

According to Tyler Perry, developing a good work ethic is a key to success. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you’re a janitor or taking your first summer job, because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life.

Workplace ethics are a vital requirement for the success of any employee, employer and organisation at large. The way a company operates and is perceived by both the public and competitors often than not boils down to workplace ethics.

According to sprigghr.com, workplace ethics refers to the way employees in an organisation govern themselves and their overall work attitude.

Every organisation has a work ethic that is expected of every worker for the successful running of such organisations and in order for you to be an outstanding worker it’s important you know and learn these workplace ethics.

There is always a price to be paid for every level of success you intend on achieving in life and as a worker gunning to be an outstanding one at your workplace, here are 5 workplace ethics you should have.

1. Responsibility and accountability

No one wants an irresponsible worker or an individual who cannot be held accountable in their organisation.

One of the most sought-after workplace ethics or qualities employers desire in their organisation is responsibility and accountability.

When you are responsible and accountable at your workplace, these ethics also becomes evident in other aspects of your life, so, you don’t just end up as an outstanding worker but you become an individual who is outstanding in every area of their life.

Being responsible will help you know that you’re supposed to be at work daily and at the appropriate time. A responsible worker is never a late comer. Your responsibility will also help you ensure that you complete all tasks expected of you without compulsion.

To be an outstanding worker and every employer’s dream employee, you must be responsible and accountable.

2. Positive attitude

An outstanding worker is one who has a positive attitude.

Employers desire workers with a a positive attitude as these kinds of individuals help their organisation achieve their aims and they pose lesser challenges to their employers.





To be an outstanding worker, you should embody a positive attitude such as diligence, obedience, hard work, patience, confidence, love, honesty, understanding and so on.

When you possess a positive attitude, you improve your self-image before your employers and other employees and it gives you an edge over others when better opportunities come up at your workplace.

3. Teamwork

Another workplace ethics you should have mastery of if you intend on becoming an outstanding worker is teamwork.

No one is an island of knowledge, therefore there is always a need for team work in any organisation that must thrive.

You need to be able to respect others, tolerate their excesses, help them improve on their weaknesses, listen to others opinions, and work together in a bid to achieve the organisation goals.

Knowing how to effectively work with others seamlessly helps you to become an outstanding worker.

4. Integrity

One of the most important workplace ethics you need to be an outstanding worker is integrity.

Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. Integrity has a lot to do with your inner being, your conscience. Workers who possess this work ethics are indeed outstanding because they are able to stand for the right things in the midst of tempting situations.

Workers with integrity are usually the ones you can count on, the ones with the highest moral values and the ones who are bent on doing the right thing at all times.

If you’re a worker with integrity in these times, you are indeed celebrated because you are the real MVP.

5. Discipline

Discipline in the workplace is an ethic that is gradually getting eroded in our country, especially in government establishments.

An outstanding worker is always a disciplined worker and one with great managerial ability.

When you are disciplined in your workplace, it becomes crystal clear and evident in other aspect of your life. Maybe the reason indiscipline is soon to become the norm at our workplaces is because we are undisciplined in our personal lives.

Disciplined employees are extremely important and indispensable at the workplace because they ensure that all assignments and projects are delivered and executed in a timely manner.

What is worth doing at all, is said to be worth doing well! Even with the moral decadence gradually creeping into every aspect of our workplace and society, it’s still possible to be outstanding individual and worker in the workplace if we will choose to uphold the work ethics that guarantees the success of every individual, organisation and society at large.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE