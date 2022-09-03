6 kinds of footwear every lady should have

In the words of Marilyn Monroe, if I ever let my head down, it will be to admire my shoes“ .

Whoa! What great pleasure we derive as ladies when we have beautiful footwear to grace our elegant feet.

Nice and classy footwear is a great compliment to your outfit as a lady. They not only improve your body carriage but also add to your beauty and make you look gorgeously outstanding wherever you get to.

Every lady must have certain footwear in their closet to adorn their beautiful feet and reveal the graciousness that every woman embodies.

To reveal your uniqueness as a lady, here are 6 footwear you should have.

1. Sneakers

Can your closet be complete without some beautiful set of sneakers to grace them? Well, I don’t think so. Sneakers are a unique set of footwear that surely gives you that stunning and classy look. You can rock them to different events ranging from hangouts to picnics, sport events, end-of-the-year parties and so much more.

Without mincing words, this footwear is very versatile and a must-have for every lady.

Here are outfits you can rock with your sneakers

2. High Heeled shoes

In spite of the many negative reports about high heels, they are definitely a kind of footwear every lady should have.

This set of footwear help you to maintain good posture and balance, and they help to exercise your legs and give you a sense of confidence.

Putting on high heels empowers you as a woman, and you should definitely get one if you don’t have any.

Thinking of the type of heels to get, check out the different types of heels every woman should know and make your choice.





3. Sandals

Sandals are definitely a must-have for every lady. With the various amazing designs churned out daily, you should make it a plan to get one.

This footwear guarantees your comfortability without neglecting your need for a unique look.

They are a great choice if you are on casual wear or yoing for a casual event. They can also serve as a substitute for your official footwear while you are on your way to work or when you’re done with the day’s work.

4. Ballet flats

According to Wikipedia, Ballet flats are women’s shoes for everyday wear which are similar to/inspired by a women’s ballet shoes, with a very thin heel or the appearance of no heel at all.

This kind of footwear is also sometimes referred to as “baby shoes “ because of the comfort and simplicity they give.

This footwear are definitely a must have if you work in the corporate world and they are also in great use for religious services.

5. Slides

Slides in this part of the world can simply be likened to our designed slippers that we wear around the home or when we need to get items or go to a nearby location.

According to Wikipedia, slides or sliders are a type of light footwear that is characterized by having a loose heel that holds on to the foot from the front. Like flip-flops, they are typically employed in casual situations, in addition to being unisex footgear worn by both sexes.

You definitely need to get one of these as a lady in addition to your footwear and take them along with you when going out because they are definitely lifesavers in case your footwear develops a fault.

6. Boots

Ladies boots are also footwear every lady should have. If you love to get people’s attention or you love your footwear being the talk of the town then you should ensure you add a boot to your footwear collection.

You can check out different designs of boots on shopping sites such as Jumia, Konga, Amazon and so on.

If you’re not the shy type and you love attention, rocking a good pair of boots in this part of the world will surely get you the attention you desire.

Here are types of boots you may consider getting as a lady.

You deserve the elegance you can get as a lady and the set of footwear above will surely reveal your graciousness and beauty as a lady.

