Five ways to know if you have good friends

One of the best gifts you can ever get in life is the gift of true friendship. True friendship can never be bought with money. It is a priceless gift that anyone should be grateful for.

As scarce as true friendships are in this present time, it is still possible to have true friends who will give in their all for you. It is important that we know that it only takes an individual who is a true friend to be blessed with true friends.

There are certain criteria an individual can possess that show whether they will be good friends or not. There are boxes that should be ticked that show if the friends you have are the real deal.

Below are ways you can know if you have true friends or not.

1. They show up when it matters

One of the ways you can know you have good friends is that they show up when it really matters. They are always there when you need them the most. A true friend wouldn’t make excuses for their absence in your life when their presence really mattered.

Real friends are always there for you during important, stressful, sad, and difficult times. No matter how busy a friend can get, the true ones will always create time for you.

Do you have friends who show up when it truly matters? If yes, guard them jealously because such is rare to find.

2. They always support you

We all at a point in our life need a support system and oftentimes than not it comes in the form of friends, loved ones and our families.

Do you have friends who always support you and help you make the right decisions in life? Do you have friends who are always your number 1 fan? If the answer to the above questions is in the affirmative, then I can boldly tell you that you have good friends.

Trying new things is hard, especially if you don’t have anyone to cheer you on! Real friends are people that support you as you try new things regardless of if you succeed or fail.

3. They applaud your success and never feel threatened

Another quality of a true friend is that they applaud your success always. A true friend is never threatened by your success. When you have good friends they are always proud to show you off to the world, they applaud your success no matter how little.





A true friend is never jealous when their friends succeed rather they celebrate you.

If you have friends who are always threatened by your success, or if you always have to hide your success from your friends, then they are not good friends.

4. They are not a liability

No one in this world wants a liability either as a child, friend or spouse. We all want individuals who are self-sufficient in our lives.

A good friend is self-sufficient, they don’t rely on you for everything. Although the place of relying on one’s friends cannot be avoided in friendship, it is also important that your friends don’t rely on you too much and you don’t as well.

You shouldn’t be funding their bill always, they should not see you as their ATM.

You should know that a true friend does not put all of their burdens on your shoulders. A good friend understands that you also have your life to live and responsibilities to shoulder.

A good friend is never a liability! Here are other kinds of friends you should avoid

5. They make time for you

Communication is the lubricant of the wheels of a true friendship. You can’t say you have good friends and they find it hard to make time to be with you.

You should never have to fight for your friend’s time. True friends make time for you and prioritize hanging out with you over other less important things.

No one can prioritize you at all times (and should not have to if you are self-sufficient), but true friends make an effort to see you and keep you in their lives.

Good friends don’t judge you, deliberately hurt your feelings, disrespect you and tell you lies. They are kind, trustworthy, make you smile and are always there to comfort you.

Be a good friend to others and I am sure you will attract good friends as well.

