If you want to succeed, avoid these 6 kinds of friends

We are a subtle reflection of the type of friends we keep, and if nothing is done, we just end up mirroring their traits. As a person who has big goals and wants to succeed in life, you need to choose your associations and friends wisely.

You shouldn’t be around people who do not have your best interests at heart. By doing this, you will be setting boundaries for the people you associate with. In this article, you will find six types of friends you must avoid if you want to reach your goals in life.

1. The poverty-minded friends

These types of friends believe that making money is reserved for some special kind of people. They should be among the types of friends to avoid if you want to succeed. The ‘art of becoming successful is alien to them. Success to them is like speaking Latin to a native English speaker.

These friends are just happy with the way they survive, and won’t ‘stress’ themselves out with the hustle of making money. They have the energy, but they just don’t believe that making money or becoming successful is possible.

2. Users

This kind of friendship is not a healthy one. These types of friends are just friends with you because of their selfish interests. They are there to use you for their agenda. They never give back or return, rather, they take from you and never give to you. It is advisable to stop being friends with such people.

3. Competitors

It is a good thing to be motivated by someone’s success, but competing with them is not good. Some friends like to compare and compete with those around them.

These people have behaviours that force them to compare and compete with people around them at all costs. They do this subconsciously most of the time. If you have friends like this, and you notice that they are competing with you, you must avoid them or better still end the friendship. This is because you do not want to have somebody who is competing with you but who wants the best for you.

4. Lazy friends

Lazy friends are another type of friend you should avoid. They don’t believe in hard work. All they want is the shortest cut to success. They aren’t prepared to take on any project and make it a success. They always discourage you from working so hard. “Don’t work yourself to death” is their daily anthem to you.

5. Flirty ones

These are friends that like to flirt with your friends of the opposite sex or your partner. They can destroy your long-time relationships with your friends, family, and partner.





You need to set boundaries among such people, ensure you avoid them at all costs, and warn them to discontinue such behavior.

6. Jealous friends

You cannot afford to have jealous people around you if you want to succeed in life. Jealous friends have an irritating feeling about you, and it’s hard for them to hide it. It is visible on their faces and how they behave because it always surfaces. When you begin to avoid these friends, you will see that your life will accelerate for the better.

