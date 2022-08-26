Five social media habits that are destroying your relationship

No one knew social media would take over as it has in relationships today, and social media is not going away anytime soon. It is advised that if you don’t want people to know something about you, then you shouldn’t post it on social media.

When you are in a relationship, there is an urge to want to play the comparison game on social media. This is something you need to be careful about.

You may feel like all your friends and family on social media have healthy relationships, but most of the time, that is not always the case. People post their best sides first on social media. Just as you don’t always post the challenges you are facing or what’s going wrong in your relationship or your life, the same way friends and family do not post them.

Social networks and social media sites are not a bad thing. But you should not take everything you see on social media too seriously because you might be tempted to play the comparison game, and if you do, there are more chances you will never win, and this will leave you feeling empty.

Here are five social media habits that are destroying your relationships.

1. Covering up uncertainty in your relationship

Everyone wants to be in a perfect relationship, but in reality, there is no such thing as a perfect relationship. All relationships go through highs and lows.

You will begin to feel a lot of pressure when you post pictures that make you look perfect because you are trying to live up to something that doesn’t exist.

You are with the wrong partner when you are with a partner who makes you feel like you need to be perfect. It’s impossible to keep a secret on social media because whatever you post will be seen by a lot of people. This means you must be selective about every one of your posts on social media.

2. Checking social media before going to bed

Social media can be addictive. Checking social media before going to bed can make your partner feel neglected. This is because when you are checking social media, the next thing you realise is that an hour has gone by and your partner has gone to bed.

This habit can dampen your sex life and also affect your sleep. The brain is a muscle and needs time to cool down. When you are on social media, you are keeping your brain awake.

3. Misunderstanding something on social media

On days like this, when social media rules, you can see a post from your friend that has your partner in it. Your partner, who you thought was at work, turns out he wasn’t.





This can cause problems between you and your partner and also with your friend or friends, as the case may be.

4. Interacting with your ex on social media

When you continue to interact with your ex on social media, it can drive a wedge in your relationship. It is important to make sure your partner knows that you don’t have feelings for your ex anymore.

You don’t need to comment on posts that your ex makes because it can breed jealousy. Most likely, you and your ex have mutual friends.

You and your partner should have clear rules as to how you handle your ex on social media because it will help in creating safety in the relationship.

5. Oversharing

Many people want to share the good times in their lives on social media. Some people do not like it, they see it as self-indulgent while others like to share more than others.

Your partner might not want to share on social media as much as you want to or might want certain things shared. Therefore, you must have a conversation with your partner about social media. By having a conversation, you and your partner will agree on something, and by doing that, no one gets their feelings hurt.

Having problems with your relationship on social media could mean you have underlying problems. You should talk to your partner about it. It should be handled gently. By doing that, no one gets hurt.



