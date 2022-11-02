2023: PDP inaugurates presidential campaign council in Anambra

By Michael Ovat- Awka
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated its presidential campaign council for the party’s candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of next year’s general elections in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the council, chaired by Senator Ben Ndi Obi, has Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, as the Director of the council in the state.

Mrs Josephine Anenih, Chief Dan Ulasi and other party leaders across the 21 local government areas of the state were also inaugurated as members.

The National auditor of the party, Okechukwu Daniel, who witnessed the inauguration which took place at the campaign office in Awka, on Tuesday, told the members of the council that the selection of the principal officers was in line with the template set by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

He said the council were constituted by the party to ensure that the campaign gets to the grassroots for victory at the general elections.

Daniel charged them to commence an intensive house-house campaign across the 262 wards of the state.

In his address, the state chairman of the presidential campaign council, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, said that” with the men and women of timber and calibre on the list, they shall surely deliver the task ahead of them.”

According to him, “as far as the onerous task of delivering our state to our party is concerned, everyone is important. No one will be left behind, whether your name is on the list or not. This council that I am privileged to chair, will carry every faithful member along. It is an all-inclusive council.

“Our presidential candidate is not difficult to market. We have a man who is committed to the course of the Igbo nation. As far as restoring the pride and position of the Igbo man is concerned in this country, I have no doubt in the commitment and sincerity of our candidate to do that.

“Let no one deceive you, Anambra state is 100 per cent PDP, and with the commitment of all, I have no doubt, come February, we shall prove that we are indeed the party on the ground and on the grass root to win the election,” Ndi Obi stated.

In his acceptance speech, the state director of the council, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said he accepted the position because he believes that Atiku/Okowa will restructure the country, end the lingering agitations and re-awaken the political alliance between the North and South Eastern regions of the country.

 

