Five killed, 1000 families displaced by flood in Bauchi —Lawmaker

Five people were confirmed killed when the canoe they were travelling in across River Jama’are capsised, while over 1,000 families have been displaced by floods in Bauchi State.

60,000 hectares of farmlands have also been washed away while over 5,000 house pulled down in Jama’are Local Government Area.

These followed incessant downpour as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

The member representing Jama’are constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Saleh Muhammad, said this while speaking during plenary on Wednesday.

He called on the state government to urgently come to the aid of the victims because, according to him, the displaced families are now taking shelter in schools, government buildings, mosques, churches and neighbouring villages, while various crops worth several millions of naira have been destroyed.

“Jama’are town and its surrounding villages have been hit by a devastating flood that rendered several people homeless.

“The flood is estimated to have destroyed over 5,000 houses and displaced about 1,000 families,” he said.

“It also ravaged more than 60,000 hectares of farmlands and destroyed farm produce estimated at several hundreds of millions of naira.

“The displaced persons are currently seeking shelter in public schools, government buildings, mosques, churches and neighboring villages in Yola, Dakodako, Gongo, Gilar, Sabongari, Jogayel, Jabbori, Bodinga, Guda, among others.”

The lawmaker, who said the recent flood not only endangers the lives of human and animals, also spoke of other effects like outbreak of diseases such as cholera and malaria.

He urged the House to resolve that the state government should come to the aid of people of Jama’are by providing relief materials.

Responding, the speaker, Honourable Abubakar Suleiman, said that the motion required no further debate since members had already discussed it, but rather, urgent action should be taken to avert further calamity.

