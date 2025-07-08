Metro

Five family members re-arraigned over alleged N242.4m theft in Lagos

Francis Iwuchukwu
Court logo, Alleged N76bn fraud: Ex-AMCON director, Jega, refutes signing loan deals, Court dismisses application for Order of Mandamus against ICPC, Court upholds installation of Ondo monarch after 28 years of Obaship tussle, EFCC, Emenike at loggerheads over forfeited Abuja property

Five members of the Obiakor family have been re-arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly stealing N242.391 million from Just Kings and Real Kings Nigeria Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought the defendants Chisom Obiakor, Daniel Obiakor, Anthony Obiakor, Precious Nwokemodo, and Ifeanyi Nwokemodo, before Justice Mojisola Dada on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

According to the EFCC, the offence was committed between January 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022. 

Counsel for the EFCC, Anita Imo, alleged that Chisom Obiakor, an employee of the affected companies, diverted goods worth N242.4 million and disbursed the proceeds to her family members.

Chisom’s father, Daniel Obiakor, allegedly received N10 million from the stolen funds, while her brother, Anthony, got N10 million. 

Her sister, Precious Nwokemodo, reportedly received N24.5 million, and her brother-in-law, Ifeanyi Nwokemodo, received N400,000.

Imo told the court that the offence contravenes Section 328(1) and is punishable under the same section of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Justice Dada allowed four of them to remain on previously granted bail but denied bail to the fifth defendant, whose identity was not specified in court.

The case, which began before Justice Rahman Oshodi, started afresh following its reassignment to Justice Dada. 

The trial was adjourned to November 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2025.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose Over 5,000 investors, policymakers, others to converge in Lagos — Commissioner
Next Article At Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum MainOne Starlink partners Nigerian firm to bridge internet connectivity gaps for businesses

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×