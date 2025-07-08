Over 5,000 investors, policymakers, others to converge in Lagos — Commissioner

Over 5,000 participants, including potential investors, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and global stakeholders are expected to converge in Lagos to explore bold solutions that will drive infrastructure expansion, unlock financing and deepen enterprise growth.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, made this known at a press conference, which took place in Ikeja, to officially unveil the gathering, tagged: “Lagos Investors Summit 2.0 and Africa Social Impact Summit, (ASIS) 2025.”

Ambrose, while projecting this figure, quickly recalled that no fewer than 5,000 participants came together for the 2024’s Summit, noting that because of its strategic importance, more participants were expected for this year’s.

These high-level events will take place on Wednesday, 9th July 2025 for the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0, while the Africa Social Impact Summit will hold from Thursday, 10th to Friday, 11th July, 2025 at the Eko at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day summit has the objectives to establish a collaborative framework among the public/private sectors and the development community to create measurable impact through influence and advocacy; provide impact investment opportunities for social enterprises in critical sectors

This year’s Lagos Investment Summit 2.0, themed: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” derived from the general theme of the Africa Social Impact Summit: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation.”

The commissioner described the Lagos Investors Summit 2.0 as more than a meeting, but a platform for actionable collaboration, saying that its theme reflects the state government’s unwavering commitment to building a globally competitive economic powerhouse.

“The theme of the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 reflects our unwavering commitment to building a globally competitive economic powerhouse. We are shifting from dialogue to delivery, from potential to performance, and from planning to implementation.

“The Lagos Investors Summit 2.0 is more than a meeting; it is a platform for actionable collaboration. It will bring together visionary investors, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and global stakeholders to explore bold solutions that will drive infrastructure expansion, unlock financing, deepen enterprise growth, and power digital innovation – all towards Making Lagos A 21st century Economy.

“The Summit will be followed by a networking where delegates can forge meaningful partnerships that will shape the future of the state’s economy. A key feature of the Summit is the Deal Rooms where the state’s investment potentials would be pitched to potential investors.

“This is expected to be anchored by political heads in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs and other senior government representatives,” Ambrose stated.

“This Summit comes at a pivotal time as Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-Saharan Africa, attracting investment, harnessing talent, and building infrastructure that supports inclusive prosperity,” she added.

The commissioner said that key sectors to watch out for, include civil infrastructure, transportation, technology, green energy, creative economy, real estate, blue economy, and agribusiness.

According to her, the deal rooms would facilitate one-on-one and matchmaking sessions for serious investors, saying that this would be in addition to interaction with government officials, global investors, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), multilateral organisations and business executive.

The commissioner, while reiterating on the need for local and international investors, partners, and stakeholders to be part of the transformative event, assured that Lagos was open for business, adding that “this Summit would spotlight the unparalleled opportunities that lie within our borders, particularly as Lagos is a hub for smart city solutions, digital infrastructure, and fintech.”

Besides, she explained that the Summit would stimulate increased involvement of stakeholders across public and private sectors in developing policies to aid the speedy achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide support for Africa’s new action plan.

Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, Dr Oreoluwa Finnish, said the gathering was about SDG 17 and achieving its set goals all together as, according to him, no single entity can do it alone.

CEO Sterling One Foundation, Ms Peju Ibekwe, also in her remark, said Africa Social Impact Summit had last year unlocked over $100million in terms of investment, adding: “There is no better time than now to accelerate those solutions to the next level and we look forward to scaling action together.”

