Starlink partners Nigerian firm to bridge internet connectivity gaps for businesses

TecPoint Global Solutions Ltd has announced its official partnership with Starlink as one of only two licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) selected to deliver the Starlink enterprise solution in Nigeria.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in TechPoint’s mission to bridge connectivity gaps and empower Nigerian businesses with world-class internet solutions.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, TecPoint Global Solutions Ltd, Mr. Deepak Mehta, as an authorised Starlink enterprise partner, TecPoint is expected to deliver high-speed satellite internet directly to enterprises across Nigeria, regardless of location or terrain.

With Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology, businesses can now enjoy reliable and ultra-fast internet connectivity that meets the demands of today’s digital economy.

The statement sajd that through this partnership, TecPoint will provide a dedicated enterprise package that ensures uninterrupted connectivity for critical business operations.

“We understand that dependable internet access is vital for productivity, communication, and innovation, and our solutions are designed to deliver exactly that”, Mehta noted.

In addition to providing dedicated enterprise packages, TecPoint will offer free site inspections to assess your organisation’s unique connectivity needs.

“Our expert team will handle the complete installation process to guarantee optimal performance from day one, so you can focus on what matters most, growing your business.

“To further support our clients, TecPoint delivers 24-hour technical assistance to resolve any issues promptly and minimise downtime.

“We also offer full management of existing Starlink connection billing, giving our clients a hassle-free experience while maximising their investment in Starlink’s technology.

“This partnership underscores our dedication to providing Nigerian enterprises with world-class internet solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and competitiveness.

“With TecPoint and Starlink enterprise, businesses in Nigeria now have access to a truly dependable high-speed satellite internet service that meets global standards,” the statement added.