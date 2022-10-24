Five amazing health benefits of okpa

Okpa is a delicacy that is popular in Eastern Nigeria. It’s made with Bambara nuts or bambara beans. Okpa is one of the healthy Nigerian snacks you should try. To start with, Okpa is best known as “Okpa” in Igbo, “Epa-Roro” in Yoruba, and “Kwaruru” or “Gurjiya” in (Hausa). Okpa is good for the body and is important for the normal functioning of the body as well.

According to Collins Nwokolo in healthguide.ng, Okpa, also referred to as Bambara groundnut pudding, Bambara beans or Bambara nut pudding offers a lot of uncountable and amazing health benefits. Here are some of them.

1. Boost blood level

It contains iron and other essential nutrients, which boost the body’s blood level. The iron and other nutrients contained in It help in reducing the effects of various health conditions such as anaemia, etc.

2. Prevents bone diseases

Bambara nuts/pudding (Okpa) contain certain minerals such as calcium which helps protect the body from arthritis, osteoporosis, and other related bone diseases.

In addition, it also contains a mineral called lysine which is an amino acid commonly found in beans and proteins and helps in the proper absorption of calcium in the body.

3. Immune system improvement

Okpa contains valine, an amino acid that helps not only in the healthy growth of children but also in the normal regulation of the immune system and the body’s nitrogen.

Valine also aids in the management of stress, repairs the tissues of the muscles, and increases their metabolism.

4. Helps prevent malnutrition

Because of its high content of all the essential nutrients needed in food, it helps in the prevention of malnutrition and other health problems such as kwashiorkor and rickets, which are triggered or caused by poor and inadequate dieting.

5. Contains antioxidants that help prevent cancer

Because of the presence of antioxidants that protect the body from harmful food chemicals, okpa also helps in reducing the chances of getting cancer and other health issues.





6. A great remedy for insomnia

Okpa is a great remedy for those having difficulty sleeping. This is mainly because it sports some potent sleep-inducing properties, including tryptophan, which stimulates the production of niacin and serotonin to help regulate mood, keep the mind calm, and boost sleep quality.

