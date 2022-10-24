Five health benefits of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy. People have used it for centuries in cooking and medicine. Apple cider vinegar has various healthful properties, including antimicrobial and antioxidant effects.

Apple cider vinegar is made through a two-step process. First, the manufacturer exposes crushed apples to yeast, which ferments the sugars and turns them into alcohol. Next, adding bacteria further ferments the alcohol, turning it into acetic acid, the main active compound in vinegar. Acetic acid gives vinegar its strong sour smell and flavour.

According to Kris Gunnars on Healthline, it can relieve a wide range of health complaints. Here are some of them.

1. Helps kill harmful bacteria

The main substance in vinegar acetic acid can kill harmful bacteria or prevent them from multiplying. Vinegar is used for cleaning and disinfecting, and treating nail fungus, lice, warts, and ear infections.

Vinegar is also a food preservative. It inhibits bacteria from growing in and spoiling food. If you’re looking for a natural way to preserve your food, apple cider vinegar could help.

2. Helps lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes

One of the most convincing applications of vinegar is helping treat type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is characterised by high blood sugar levels caused by insulin resistance or the inability to produce insulin.

However, people without diabetes can also benefit from keeping their blood sugar levels in the normal range. The most effective and healthiest way to regulate blood sugar levels is to avoid refined carbs and sugar, but apple cider vinegar also has a beneficial effect. It improves insulin function and lowers blood sugar levels after meals.

3. Aids weight loss

Vinegar helps people lose weight. Vinegar can increase feelings of fullness. This can lead to eating fewer calories and losing weight.

Apple cider vinegar contributes to weight loss by promoting satiety, lowering blood sugar, and reducing insulin levels. Apple cider vinegar only contains about three calories per tablespoon, which is very low.

4. Improves heart health

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death. Several biological factors are linked to your risk for heart disease. Vinegar reduces blood triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood pressure.





5. Boosts skin health

Apple cider vinegar is a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. The skin is naturally slightly acidic. Using topical apple cider vinegar could help rebalance the natural pH of the skin, improving the protective skin barrier.

Apple cider vinegar is naturally acidic and has antimicrobial properties. This means it could help improve the skin barrier and prevent infections.

