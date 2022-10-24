Salt, chalk, 4 other unknown home remedies to get rid of ants

Ants in your house can be a big nuisance. It’s not only frustrating to have ants running around, but a colony of ants can cause a lot of damage as well. It is pretty unhygienic to have ants inside your home. Some ant varieties, like fire and harvester, can even bite humans. Carpenter ants, on the other hand, are known to damage building materials.

Ants inside the house certainly contaminate the food. They carry bacteria which they can transfer to food or an open wound. Ants have a diverse family; there are around 12,000 different varieties of ants. We all hate how ants enter our houses, especially in summer. They live in our house as they own it. There are some ways to get rid of ants. According to foodndtv.com, here are some of them.

1. Chalk



One of the home remedies to get rid of ants is to use chalk. Chalk contains calcium carbonate, which helps keep ants away. Spray some powdered chalk in the areas that are the entry points for ants or draw a line of chalk at the entrance.

To keep ants off your house, draw chalk lines so that these bugs don’t enter. This line stops the ants from coming inside, and it is surely effective.

2. Lemons



Squeeze a lemon or place lemon peels in places where the ants enter. You can also wash your floors with water that has a little lemon juice added to it. Ants don’t like the smell of lemon juice so they will stay away.

Anything sour and bitter may keep the ants away, but sugar is the ants’ best friend. So ensure you do not keep anything sweet that may attract the ants in some way or the other. Keep your kitchen slab clean and place the peels right there.

3. Oranges



Oranges are the same as lemons. They keep the ants away from your house. Make a paste of one cup of warm water and a few orange peels. Spread this paste around entry points of ants and wipe it afterward. This will help in getting rid of ants

You can also place orange peels on the kitchen slab or wherever you think these ants may enter. It acts as a natural deterrent for ants that may not only keep them but also keep them away. So, bring the orange peels to some use and ensure no ants visit your house anymore.

4. Pepper



Ants are pretty fond of sugar, but they hate pepper. Sprinkle pepper in the areas from where ants enter your house. This will help get rid of ants. Cayenne pepper or black pepper is hated by ants. You can also make a solution of pepper and water and spray it near the entrance areas.

The pepper will not kill the ants but will deter them from returning to your house. Make sure you clean the area where you want to spray the pepper solution.





5. Salt



Spreading salt near nooks and corners from where ants enter the house will help keep ants away. Table salt is one of the best and cheapest ways to get rid of ants naturally.

Use ordinary table salt, not health-boosting rock salt. All you need to do is to boil water and add a large amount of salt to it, stirring it until dissolves. Pour into a spray bottle and spray where you think ants tend to enter from.

6. Cinnamon



Put cinnamon at the entrance of the house and in the areas where you think the ants can enter. This is a good method to also keep your house smelling fresh. Cinnamon is often regarded as an effective DIY ant control option.

Cinnamon acts as a natural repellent as ants can’t stand the strong smell. For more effective results, you can add some essential oil to the cinnamon powder, so that it bursts with a stronger smell, keeping the ants away.

