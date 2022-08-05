FirstBank branch, head office, not sealed — Management

The management of FirstBank of Nigeria has debunked a report stating that its head office or branch has been sealed.

A statement issued on Friday by Kehinde Taiwo of the bank’s​ Marketing & Corporate Communications department, stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the news reports online with the conflicting claims that FirstBank branch or/head office has been sealed.

“Please be informed that the referenced story is a misrepresentation of the facts and misleading. 

“Neither our branch nor head office was sealed. On the 4th of August, 2022, there was an unlawful enforcement at the Bank’s Coomassie House Branch of a garnishee order issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which order the bank is still challenging in court.

“While the bank has taken appropriate legal steps to deal with the situation, we wish to reassure our customers of unhindered banking services and unique customer experience in all our branches and through our numerous alternative channels.”

 

 

