Minister bemoans mass exodus of health professionals from Nigeria

By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
Mamora

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Mamora, has said that the mass exodus of medical personnel, particularly medical doctors, to foreign countries must stop.

Mamora stated this when a delegation of the Nigeria Medical Association (MNA) led by its president, Dr Uche Ojinmah, paid a courtesy visit to him in his office in Abuja on Friday.

The minister stated that the government will do everything necessary to stem the tide of mass exodus of medical personnel, especially doctors, from the country.

To this end, Mamora said that the government will look into the conditions of service of health workers with respect to their working tools and remuneration so as to encourage health workers, particularly doctors, in their profession.

He promised to defend the interests of doctors and health workers because of their importance to humanity.

He enjoined the Association to maintain a high level of integrity and conduct in line with their oath of the profession.

The minister stated that the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation will always collaborate with the association in scientific matters and appreciated the association for her visit.

Earlier, Dr Ojinmah said that they came to felicitate the minister on his new appointment as Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

He also requested the minister to discuss some of the association’s challenges, such as the condition of service, working tools, and remuneration in the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) on her behalf.

