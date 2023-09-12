Ugochi Mitchell Ihezue, the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria(MBGN), has won Miss Universe Nigeria 2023.

Ugochi championed over 36 other talented contestants after a very rigorous competition to secure the coveted Miss Universe crown. As the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Ihezue will represent her country, Nigeria on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2023 competition scheduled to take place in El Salvador in Central America on November 18th, 2023.

This competition occurred at the Opulent Convention Center of Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Sunday, September 10th. During the ceremony, Miss Nasarawa received the Miss Photogenic award, Miss Taraba was dazed in the Best Traditional Costume category and Miss Borno claimed the Miss Amity award.

Beyond fame and beauty, Ihezue also advocates for women to break free from societal constraints to embrace limitless possibilities. Her commitment to this cause led her to undertake a rigorous MBA program at the prestigious Lagos Business School, equipping her with the knowledge and skills needed to champion women’s empowerment.

Notably, the Vice President of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, revealed that Miss Universe of Nigeria(MUN) has embraced a fresh format. He emphasised inclusivity regardless of marital status, body type, skin shade, height, and weight.

Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue’s double crowning has inspired women nationwide, demonstrating that beauty and intellect are a powerful combination capable of breaking barriers and forging paths to success.