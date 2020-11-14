First innovation hub launches in Abeokuta

Grazac Technology Limited, one of the leading software companies in Ogun State has launched the first innovation hub in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Creatives, entrepreneurs, strategic thinkers and tech enthusiasts converged on the hub located along Sam Ewang Estate road during the official launch on Friday, November 13.

Grazac Technologies Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Victor Adeleye said the company partnered eight other reputable companies to establish the hub that will add value to the society.

The tech evangelist who is passionate about advancing the tech space in the state said the hub will not only focus on building youth capacity, but also deliver top-notch digital solutions to solve real world problems and create a smarter future.

He said that the innovation hub brings productive people together through shared workspaces, social spaces and digital member network, adding that it will provide facilities including a co-working space, library and serene environment necessary for high-valued idea creation.

The Director, Bureau of ICT in the state, Mrs. Olatudun Adekunte noted that the innovation hub “will encourage our youths to acquire digital skills. We strongly believe this will further improve the advancement of technology in Ogun State,” adding that the state government is ready to support innovation and would in all capacity see to the advancement of technology-related matters.

Chairman, Ogun State Printing Corporation, Sola Otesile highlighted the importance of acquiring digital skills, especially in an era where white collar jobs are gradually becoming vague.

Another tech enthusiast in the state and Creative Director of OnlineHubNG, Mr Ishola Adebayo urged the government to do more by providing an enabling environment to support young entrepreneurs, adding that the state has a lot of talent and a coordinated community of creatives who are ready to change the narrative if given the opportunity to accelerate their growth and compliment their tenacity.

Grazac, a technology company committed to building sustainable digital products and platforms for growth through the use of innovative ideas, strategies and expertise also envisions a future where more African businesses can employ technology for growth by employing smart and sustainable digital solutions.

