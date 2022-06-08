FIRS to commence tax compliance checks in Nigeria’s export processing zones

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has concluded plans with the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to commence tax compliance checks on businesses operating in the nations export processing zones.

In a statement issued, on Wednesday, by the FIRS, the partnership with NEPZA is geared towards improving collaboration towards efficient tax administration at the nation’s Free Trade Zones.

According to the statement, “The FIRS, on Tuesday, signed an MoU with NEPZA on improved collaboration towards tax administration at Free Trade Zones under the NEPZA.

“The ceremony was led by the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Muhammad Nami, and the MD of NEPZA, Professor Adepoju Adesugba.

“With this agreement, the Federal Inland Revenue Service is expected to start receiving returns from enterprises that are in operations in the Nigerian Export Processing Zones. FIRS would also have access to the zones to conduct compliance checks.

“It is important to note that enterprises in the Export Processing Zones enjoy complete exemption from tax. However, they are statutorily expected to file returns. These returns help the government to plan and know which taxes it has foregone as incentives.





“It is also expected that the companies in the zone act as collection agents of VAT for the FIRS when they do business with companies that are not in the zone.

“This MoU would also help the FIRS to bridge collaboration gaps between the Service and NEPZA.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.FIRS to commence tax compliance checks in Nigeria’s export processing zones

FIRS to commence tax compliance checks in Nigeria’s export processing zones