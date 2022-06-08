Governor Inuwa Yahaya hails Tinubu’s emergence as APC Presidential flag bearer

Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), and former Lagos State Governor,  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 General elections.
Reacting to the overwhelming victory of Bola Tinubu at the just-concluded Special Convention of the party held in Abuja, the Governor, in a congratulatory message, described his emergence as a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose.
He said his victory is a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation.


Describing Sen.Tinubu as an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Inuwa Yahaya expressed confidence that the APC standard-bearer, has the capacity, acumen and sagacity to mobilize support across the length and breadth of the country to give the ruling party a resounding victory at the forthcoming general elections.
He also expressed optimism that when eventually elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tinubu, will bring to bear his vast wealth of experience and network as a former Governor, Senator and political leader to hit the ground running and build on the successes of the Buhari-led administration in all facets of human endeavour.
He said Senator Tinubu has proven that he is able and capable to lead the nation, having governed Lagos state with a magic wand.
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that led to the enthronement of a transparent internal democratic process which resulted in the successful conduct of the APC Special Convention and Presidential primary, the Governor urged other aspirants, party stalwarts and faithful to rally around the flag bearer to ensure victory at the 2023 Polls.
He also praised the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee,  NWC for organizing a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election and ensuring unity of purpose in the party, just as he lauded his colleagues in the northern governor’s forum for supporting the power shift to the south in the spirit of equity, fairness and bond of brotherhood which he noted will further strengthen the party and engender cohesion in the country.
The Gombe State Governor said the successful conduct of the Presidential Primary is an indication that APC is rock solid, resolute and formidable more than ever before and is poised for greater exploits.
He noted that members of the party have shown candour and character in the quality of leadership,  maturity and commitment displayed by both delegates and aspirants throughout the process.
Inuwa Yahaya who played a significant role as the Chairman of the Budget Committee of the Special Convention and Presidential Primary election assured of his continued personal commitment and support of the APC in Gombe State to deliver victory for the party in 2023 at all levels.

