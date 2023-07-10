An Information Communications Technology (ICT) firm under the aegis of the Young People Connect Africa, has announced the Connect Conference, a programme designed to empower and equip youths with the skills and technological opportunities necessary to thrive in the modern era.

The convener of the Conference, Joseph Etim, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, disclosed that connect conference with the theme “Hacking the Creator Economy” aims to unlock the potential of young people and foster an entrepreneurial spirit that embraces the power of technology.

Etim further disclosed that the conference will unlock creativity and provide a platform for participants to explore the evolving landscape of the creator economy, enabling them to navigate the digital world with confidence, proficiency, and financial literacy.

Etim said the conference is scheduled to take place in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 22, 2023, and will bring together influential thought leaders, tech experts, industry professionals, and budding entrepreneurs, providing a unique opportunity for participants to engage in meaningful discussions, gain invaluable insights, and forge long-lasting connections.

“Attendees will have the chance to explore various aspects of the creator economy, including content creation, social media marketing, digital branding, monetization strategies, and much more.”

Expressing his excitement about the conference, Etim believes that by equipping young individuals with the necessary skills, resources, and opportunities, potentials across the African continent can be unleashed.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerian youths to register for the Connect conference via the official website.

