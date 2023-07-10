The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable Shina Abiola Peller, has applauded the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Honourable Peller made this known in a statement posted on his verified social media handles, which was also shared with the press on Monday, where he described the development as welcoming with emphasis on the vibrancy of Nigeria’s economic and political leadership in the African continent.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland added that President Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS chairman is a testament to the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers who always wanted a Nigeria for Africa, not a Nigeria for Nigerians only.

The Oke Ogun-born businessman cum politician added that President Tinubu’s emergence presents a beam of renewed hope for the African continent, while he expressed optimism that his administration will bring about remarkable changes not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

The message read in full:

“Congratulations to Nigeria as our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

“It is a testament to the vision of our founding fathers who always wanted a Nigeria for Africa, cementing our continued economic and political leadership in the African continent.

“President Bola Tinubu as chairman of ECOWAS presents a beam of renewed hope for the African Continent.

“Like I have always said that 2023 will be a turning point for Nigeria, I’m very confident that President Tinubu’s administration will bring about remarkable changes not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

“I pray that GOD strengthens President Tinubu in all aspects to deliver beyond expectations. Amen.

Yes, Nigeria, We Are Back..

“Congratulations Nigeria.

Congratulations Mr. President.”