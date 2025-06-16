Firm builds new palace in Imogbara, launches youth empowerment scheme in Osun

Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Nigeria’s first large-scale gold mining company and a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd, has commissioned a newly constructed royal palace in Imogbara and officially launched a youth empowerment scheme in Imogbara and Iperindo.

These initiatives are part of the company’s Community Development Agreement (CDA) commitments, underscoring its dedication to sustainable development, cultural preservation, and inclusive impact within its areas of operation.

The newly completed palace is a significant contribution to Imogbara’s cultural heritage. Designed and built in close collaboration with the community, the structure reflects the pride, history and leadership of the people, while offering a functional and dignified seat for traditional governance.

In addition to the palace, Segilola Resources has rolled out a dedicated Youth Empowerment Scheme to tackle unemployment and foster economic independence among young people.

Through this initiative, the company is providing commercial mini-buses—popularly known as Korope— to the host communities (three to Imogbara and three to Iperindo) enabling them to generate a sustainable source of income through transport services, while also strengthening the local economy.

Speaking at the commissioning, Ms. Madhurii Sakar-Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at SROL, stated, “At Segilola, development is not something we do to communities; it is something we build with them. Our work is anchored in partnership, guided by respect, and focused on creating value that lasts. Community engagement is not an add-on — it is central to our purpose and informs every decision we make.“

“The new palace represents more than just a structure. It is a proud symbol of cultural heritage and resilient leadership. Similarly, the Youth Empowerment Scheme goes beyond providing buses. It is about restoring dignity, inspiring ambition, and unlocking economic potential for the next generation.”

“For us, mining should leave more than just footprints. It should leave a legacy of opportunity, inclusion, and meaningful transformation,” she concluded.

Further strengthening infrastructure in the area, Segilola Resources also announced the completion of a 2.4-kilometre interlocking road linking Imogbara to Odo Ijesa, enhancing mobility, access, and economic integration for residents.

Through initiatives like this, Segilola Resources continues to demonstrate what responsible mining can achieve—development that is people-focused, community-led, and designed to last.

