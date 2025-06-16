World leaders should not stand idly while conflicts rage between Iran and Israel

Hostilities between Iran and Israel began on February 16, 1985. Then, many lives of innocent citizens and properties belonging to both nations were destroyed.

On June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran and targeted its nuclear sites and missile facilities. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has claimed more lives and properties of the two countries.

World leaders are expected not to take sides in this ongoing international conflict between Iran and Israel in the interest of peace. Iran is an oil-producing nation and if this conflict between the two nations is not addressed on time, it will cause economic damage for the two nations.

It is primary the responsibility of United Nations to maintain international peace and security which includes mediating and resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel. World leaders should not stand idly while the conflict between Iran and Israel rages.

World leaders should intervene at this time to stop the ongoing rift. The Yoruba proverb says: ‘Ibi ti erin meji bati ja, koriko ibe, ko ni gberi mo’. It means, ‘Wherever two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.’ We need peace in Iran and Israel at this moment.

•Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan, Oyo State.

