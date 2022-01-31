Fire outbreak kills minor, injures two siblings in Kaduna

A fire outbreak has killed a minor and seriously injured his two other siblings in Kaduna.

The fire which started around 10 pm on Sunday night gutted the family house of the children located at Danbushiya community of Kaduna metropolis.

It was gathered that the parents of the children were not at home when the fire razed their house.

The cause of the fire outbreak remain sketchy as residents only said they saw smoke coming out of the house.

A resident Malam Ibrahim said all efforts to rescue the child that died failed.

“The boy that died was a minor while his two siblings, a boy and a girl, were seriously injured and rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

“We tried our best to break the door since their parents were not at home at the time of the fire incident but we couldn’t enter because the door was locked.

‘”Fortunately, the two siblings were rescued through the window,” he said.

He said the people could hear the deceased screaming for help, but they could do nothing to help him as the fire had gutted the room.

It was further gathered that the parents who later returned fainted out of shock and were rushed to a hospital that night.

