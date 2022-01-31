AU suspends Burkina Faso over military coup

The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso in response to the January 24 military coup that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

According to AFP, the bloc’s 15-member Peace and Security Council said on Twitter on Monday that it had voted “to suspend the participation of #BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country”.

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, had already condemned the coup the day it happened and before it was clear who was taking charge.

The West African bloc ECOWAS suspended Burkina Faso on Friday and sent a delegation to meet with the ruling junta Saturday.

It will be recalled that the AU had earlier suspended Mali and Guinea, also in West Africa, over military coups.

The three West African countries have witnessed military coups in the past 18 months, and that have prompted AU suspensions.

Sudan, last October is also suspended following a coup in the country last October.

The coup is the latest bout of turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, a landlocked state that has suffered chronic instability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

An insurgency that spread over Mali’s border has killed more than 2,000 people and forced 1.5 million to flee their homes since 2015.

The spate of coups is expected to be a major point of discussion at the AU summit in Addis Ababa this weekend, diplomats say.

AFP

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.

Police, Amotekun After Criminals On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IN response to the agitations and fears of people plying the Lagos-Ibadan highway over attacks by kidnappers, Ogun State Police Command has assured the general public that it has mapped out strategies to outrun the kidnappers and flush them out of their axis of operation.