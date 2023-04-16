Arch Dauda Isah has emerged as the governorship Candidate of Allied Peoples’ Movement, (APM) in Kogi State.

Arch Isah who was a consensus candidate of the party scored 69 votes to emerged the flagbearer of APM.

The primary election was held at APM Secretariat in Lokoja with the presence of heavy security.

The election was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), returning officer Oyadeji Ayodele Adebayo.

Speaking shortly after his election, the flagbearer of APM said the party is determined to rescue the State from bad leadership.

Arch Isah described the exercise as peaceful, expressing optimism that, APM will take over Lugard house during the November 11th Governorship election in Kogi State.